Impact Wrestling star Doc Gallows, formerly known as Luke Gallows, has heaped praise on Roman Reigns for "changing the locker room vibe" in the WWE.

Gallows, who returned to WWE in 2016 after a stint in NJPW, was pleasantly surprised to see that "the old guard was gone" and that younger locker room leaders such as Reigns had breathed fresh air into the backstage atmosphere.

"When I got there (WWE) in 2016, I was pleasantly surprised because the locker room of old had changed. The old guard was gone. It wasn't everybody walking around on eggshells. I give big credit to Roman Reigns for that. It wasn't the locker room vibe necessarily in WWE, it was the vibe of some of the people who weren't in charge who still try to lead through fear and everybody is supposed to be scared of everybody and all that stuff," Gallows said on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer.

In the same interview, Gallows also explained why he was skeptical to return to WWE along with Karl Anderson and AJ Styles. The trio was a part of the Bullet Club in NJPW before arriving in WWE.

"I will say this. I was not a fan of Gallows, Anderson, and AJ Styles joining WWE in 2016. I said that publicly. I thought we had a good thing going in Japan," said Gallows, who arrived on Impact Wrestling during last Saturday's Slammiversary.

As reported earlier, Gallows and Anderson will be producing an independent wrestling show this Saturday titled Talkn'ShopAMania. The event will feature a number of parody matches such as a "Boner Yard Match" and an appearance from former WWE star Enzo Amore.