Doc Gallows (fka Luke Gallows), along with Karl Anderson, recently debuted for Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary. The duo also have an indie event they are producing on August 1 called Talkn'ShopAMania.

One of the performers advertisers for the unique event will be nZo (fka Enzo Amore). Gallows revealed why they chose to include the controversial nZo when he chatted with host Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

"There are no right decisions when it comes to Talkn'ShopAMania, only wrong. But I think Enzo adds something to the show. Enzo is very charismatic and very misunderstood. As much as Enzo knows as an entertainer, he probably has a lot to learn about the wrestling business," said Gallows. "We've tried to help him along because he's had some bad follies that I think weren't necessarily his fault. I think he got thrown into wrestling and doesn't understand how a lot of things work. But I think deep down he's a good human being and I think he's got a good heart. I don't think he's out to hurt anybody. And he entertains the sh*t out of me [laughs]."

Some are getting a Matt Hardy's Compound vibe from Talkn'ShopAMania and Gallows discussed Hardy's influence on the wave of recent cinematic matches.

"I said it somewhere publicly recently, we can all thank Matt Hardy for cinematic wrestling matches. He came up with it. He did it first and set the precedent," stated Gallows. "I think this is the first one that's kind of a parody of something that had already been done. We love Matt but he's just working at a different company. We would have loved to have had a cameo with him which we ended up discussing but it never actually came to fruition because we don't wanna put anybody at a bad position. But he's been fully supportive of all this.

"The actual Boner Yard Match was at night and on my property. We have a full grave site. There's a hearse, a coffin and our version of druids which you'll have to see to believe. There's all kinds of fun stuff in there and the rest of it was basically filmed in my home and in my backyard.

"There's a lot of crazy stuff and from Chavo Guerrero to the Rock 'n' Roll Express to Heath [Slater] to Brian Meyers [Curt Hawkins] to Swoggle. All these awesome characters that kinda stepped out of what they would normally do or what you would normally see them do in a serious television wrestling realm to come out and jump into our world and have a little bit of fun which ended up being a ton of fun. I think any of them you ask over the next couple of weeks before this thing airs will tell you that we had a hell of a good time making it."

Sex Ferguson will battle Chad 2 Badd in the "Boner Yard Match" main event of Talkn'ShopAMania on August 1st.