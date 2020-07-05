As noted, a woman named Candy Cartwright took to social media as part of the "#SpeakingOut" movement and claimed that WWE superstar Matt Riddle physically assaulted her and coerced into a sexual act when they were riding together back in 2018.

It was noted on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that this was not the first time that Cartwright had come forward with accusations against Riddle. Apparently WWE had known about these accusations against Riddle since the company first signed him to a contract in 2018.

With fans continuing to berate her online, Cartwright went back to her social media page with what she says is further evidence that her story about Riddle is true. Candy posted a photo of her and Matt smiling next to one another, as well as a photo of them kissing one another that has the date "May 19, 2019" above it.

"This is crazy. It's been two weeks and I'm still getting hate messages/threats and seeing stuff like this. If I've been "stalking for years" then why is this from 2019? This was also taken after I went to see him on an nxt loop and he got me tickets to two shows...," Candy wrote alongside the picture.

She also wrote, "Sure. I didn't lie about anything. People just said I did."

Following Cartwright's claims on social media, Riddle issued a statement via press release through his lawyers. He is being represented by attorney David J. Rose of Delray Beach Florida.

PRESS RELEASE -- REGARDING MATT RIDDLE

The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community.

We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family.

In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.

WWE also issued a statement following the claims against Riddle and other WWE stars. Like other statements issued out, their message for Matt Riddle read, "We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter."

Ligero, Travis Banks, and Jack Gallagher have all been released from WWE following sexual misconduct claims against them.

