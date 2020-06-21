As noted, several sexual assault allegations have been made against various WWE stars including the newest member of the SmackDown roster, Matt Riddle. A woman named Candy Cartwright took to social media earlier this week and claimed that Riddle physically assaulted her and coerced into a sexual act when they were riding together back in 2018.

This is not the first time that Cartwright has come forward with accusations against Riddle, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Apparently WWE has known about these accusations against Riddle since the company first signed him to a contract in 2018.

Following Cartwright's claims on social media, Riddle issued a statement via press release through his lawyers. He is being represented by attorney David J. Rose of Delray Beach Florida.

PRESS RELEASE -- REGARDING MATT RIDDLE

The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.

WWE also issued a statement following the claims against Riddle and other WWE stars. Like other statements issued out, their message for Adam Silverstein (Matt Riddle) read, "We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter."

The only WWE talent that has been released from the roster so far since sexual assault claims against them have emerged is Jack Gallagher.