As noted before, WWE SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle is being accused of sexual assault by a woman named Candy Cartwright. You can find full details on the allegations, with comments from Cartwright, at this link.

Riddle issued a statement via press release through his lawyers today. He is being represented by attorney David J. Rose of Delray Beach Florida.

The full press release from Riddle's lawyer reads:

PRESS RELEASE -- REGARDING MATT RIDDLE The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.

As reported before, Riddle had stated that he was pursuing legal action against Cartwright. WWE also issued the following statement in response to the allegations at their talents:

"Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated."

Riddle is set to make his official SmackDown debut during tonight's show on FOX. Stay tuned for updates.

You can see Riddle's tweet with the press release below: