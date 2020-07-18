Former WWE star Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett) has always been open about his past addiction to prescription drugs. On July 12, Mike shared that he has been three years sober.

In August of 2017, Mike first shared with fans about his addiction, writing how he was two months sober at the time. The same year in June was when he made his debut with his wife Maria Kanellis at Money in the Bank.

Mike took to Twitter this morning to clarify to fans that WWE never paid for his rehab. He actually never went to rehab and it was Maria who helped him get over his addiction.

He replied to a fan, "I never went to rehab. My wife was my rehab. I recovered on the road. They never paid for my rehab and they also never reached out to me once. Not a single person in management ever contacted me to see if I needed help or if I was doing ok in my recovery. All credit goes to my wife."

Mike Kanellis also told a fan that while he was working on his sobriety, he was on the road every week.

"I never stopped working. I was on the road every week. Why would they stop paying me? Also if you read my previous tweets, I never said I blame them for not reaching out. I said it made me sad, because they say talent well being is first and foremost," tweeted Mike.

Mike and Maria will be featured on the ROH Strong Podcast this upcoming Monday. The two will be talking about WWE releasing them two months after the birth of their second child, working together in ROH, and what their future holds.

Below are his replies and ROH's announcement:

I never went to rehab. My wife was my rehab. I recovered on the road. They never paid for my rehab and they also never reached out to me once.Not a single person in management ever contacted me to see if I needed help or if I was doing ok in my recovery.All credit goes to my wife https://t.co/SynsDmJMhe — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 18, 2020





