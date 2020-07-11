New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that veteran star, Minoru Suzuki, will be absent from all the events taking place at Osaka Jo Hall this weekend. Suzuki has apparently developed a fever, and as a cautionary measure, he has been asked to remain absent from both the NJPW New Japan Cup Finals and Dominion on the following night.

Suzuki last competed in the ring on July 3. He was tested at that time and got a negative result from a Coronavirus antibody and antigen test.

Since his fever has developed, Suzuki has reportedly been in contact with no other wrestlers or people involved with the company.

Because of his absence, NJPW had to change the 5th match of the night for tonight's NJPW New Japan Cup Finals. What was originally Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi going up against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Junior was changed to Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Junior. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Junior emerged victorious in that bout.

For full results from tonight's New Japan Cup Finals, click here.

Stay tuned for updates on Minoru Suzuki.