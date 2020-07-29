MJF held a State of the Industry Address on tonight's AEW Dynamite where he went after AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. MJF taunted the champion by calling him a dictator and someone who does whatever he wants and wrestles whoever he wants.

MJF called for a change from the old guard and believed he could be the change that AEW needed. Near the end of his address, MJF challenged Moxley to a title match at All Out on September 5. Moxley has yet to respond to that challenge. MJF is ranked number one in the AEW official rankings.

In other title news, Moxley will defend his championship against Darby Allin on next week's Dynamite. Moxley and Allin teamed up to defeat FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a No DQ Tornado Tag Match. Allin hit a double stomp to Starks' back, using his skateboard that was embedded with thumbtacks underneath.

Right after the match, commentary noted that AEW President Tony Khan signed the match between the two wrestlers. Moxley and Allin had a face-off to close out tonight's show.