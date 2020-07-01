- It looks like we might see Karrion Kross and Scarlett during tonight's WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 1 show on the USA Network.

WWE has not announced Kross for a match tonight but he took to Twitter and teased a possible appearance.

"Time is always ticking away. Where it goes? Back to where it came from. Returning to my very own hands. #NXTGAB Tonight. #TickTock [hourglass emoji]," he wrote in the tweet seen below.

Kross has defeated 4 NXT Superstars since debuting on TV in May - enhancement talents Leon Ruff and Liam Gray, then Tommaso Ciampa at "Takeover: In Your" House and Bronson Reed last month. He recently began taunting NXT Champion Adam Cole.

NXT's Daniel Vidot tweeted a photo of the custom set with cars for tonight's Great American Bash show. Triple H also hyped the show. WWE has tweeted a few more photos from the red, white and blue set.