Announced earlier this week, Naomi will receive a rematch against Lacey Evans on this Friday's SmackDown. Naomi lost to Evans last week in a quick match, leading to a trending #NaomiDeservesBetter hashtag that also began a discussion between Booker T and Naomi on social media.

Naomi and Evans continued to hype their upcoming match on Twitter, beginning with Naomi thinking Evans looked like Sloth from The Goonies.

"That's it ya nasty," Evans responded. "I'm coming for blood...Wig. And all your teeth. Nail polish and i wont apologize to your 'fans' who think what you tweeted is funny. #NothingButNasties Y'all wanted a reason to feel sorry for her. THE REASON IS COMING FRIDAYYY. #NaomiDeservesNothing"

"Braids are not a wig, sis," Naomi responded. "My teeth are strong as steel and my fans don't want or need a stank apology from you."

"I wouldn't know," Evans wrote back. "My golden locks and apologies are as natural as they come (neither of which will YOU or your FANS be getting a hold of). And as far as your teeth...we will see how strong they are FRIDAY. Now LEAVE ME ALONE. I'm busy. Feeding my chickens, ya nasty."

Naomi then referred to Evans' "golden locks" looking more like the character Cynthia from Nickelodeon's Rugrats. That seemed to be enough for Evans as she finished with.

"PSA: I WILL BE SELLING WHATEVER HAIR I CAN SNATCH OUT OF @NaomiWWE HEAD ON FRIDAY BECAUSE SHE HAS COMPLETELY PISSED ME OFF. STAND BY FOR PRICES."

