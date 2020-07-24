WWE SmackDown Superstar Naomi took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to recent comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Booker addressed the "#NaomiDeservesBetter" hashtag, which came up after her recent loss to Lacey Evans on SmackDown, during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. He dismissed the idea of such movements.

"I said to hell with all of these hashtags. That's what I said," Booker T said. (H/T to Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone) "Maybe because I am old school and I can't see myself, back in the day, we did have the dirt sheets and could have easily got in the dirt sheets by saying something. I just couldn't see myself using social media on that platform to try to move up in the business and especially if you're talented.

"I said Naomi is probably the most athletic female in the locker room and perhaps anywhere in the world as far as the wrestling business goes, but as far as making it to the level, it is channels you gotta go through, it is a learning curve and really in-depth studying you have to go through to actually get to that point. Trust me, it doesn't happen by accident just because you can go out and do a back flip or a big move. It's not about the moves guys! It's really not. I always think about what was told of me by guys like Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboats and that stuff it resonated. Anybody out in the world that's trying to get into this business, if you think someone like Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat cannot help you learn this business better, even still today, okay. That's your opinion."

The actual quote that Naomi responded to, which she posted a screenshot of, was in reference to helping her.

"I'm gonna end it on this," Booker said, "If you think I can't help you at all and that's all I'm trying to do is help you get to the next level. You think the guys on the Internet, on social media can help you more than I do, go that route. I'm gonna leave it at that."

Naomi responded and promised that she will continue to strive to improve.

She wrote, "I don't feel this way nor would I ever say something like this! Tho I felt my work ethic & what I have earned on my own merit was dismissed, the advice & constructive criticism was greatly appreciated & will be applied esp. coming from @BookerT5x! I'll cont. striving to improve."

Booker's co-host noted that it was odd to see some of the reactions from fans because he thought Booker's comments were not said with ill intent. Booker said his primary criticism was just how things were done on social media.

"You know what it is, man? The truth hurts. The only thing I said more importantly than anything, the hashtag, the social media platform like 'let's rally behind this cause' – you know what, man? The reason I say that, is I think she's better than that," he said. "That's why and if you don't see that, I can't do anything about that, but I just don't think that's the route one would want to take and get to that level and then look back and say, 'Man, the movement was great,' as opposed to 'Damn it, I broke all barriers and I did everything I possibly could to do it and if I didn't do it, hey, so be it,' but I'm not fitting to get on social media and let social media be what drives me to be the best one in that locker room, male or female."

Booker made it clear that his ability to help and teach younger talents can speak for itself.

"Every young person that has come my way, if they can't say Booker T tried to help them, they're lying," he said. "I'm going to tell you that right now. I don't know one and I'm going to tell you what, there's a whole lot that can vouch for me and you know what? My opinion do count because y'all listening to it right now, you know what I'm saying. And that's the bottom line to that right there because you know what? That's real talk as far as I go. It's real talk. It's not anything sugar-coated. It's not anything overlayed or anything like that, I'm gonna bring it to you straight, I'm gonna tell you straight up like it is and hopefully get something out of it and be able take it to the next level. So hopefully, this conversation right here somebody listen to it and go, 'Ah man, let me figure out what I need to do, first and foremost, opposed to following these suckas on the Internet."

This is the second time Naomi has responded to comments made by Booker this week, coming out of the "#NaomiDeservesBetter" talk on Twitter. You can read our original report at this link.

Below is Naomi's full tweet from today: