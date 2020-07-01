WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has given an update on her mother, Kathy Laurinaitis.

As reported earlier today, Kathy had brain surgery because of a mass on her brain stem. It was first thought she had Bells Palsey as revealed on the Total Bellas season finale.

In her Instagram post, Nikki announced her mother had a very successful surgery and will be in ICU for a few days.

Nikki Bella wrote, "Mama Bella had a very successful surgery! Can't thank you all enough for your prayers, love, light and beautiful words! Can't wait for my Mom to see how loved she is. It's going to mean the world to her. Now prayers for her recovery! And thank you to the surgeons who took such incredible care of her. Can't thank you all enough! Feeling very blessed and grateful right now. So relieved and happy. Can't wait to squeeze my Mom! She'll be in ICU for a few days but when I can she's getting a really big hug and kiss! @mrjohnlaurinaitis thank you for being her and our family's rock! We all couldn't have gotten through today without you! Love you!"

Kathy is married to WWE Producer John Laurinaitis. They got married on March 24, 2016.

Below you can see her Instagram post: