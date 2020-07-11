NJPW Dominion takes place early Sunday at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Join us for live coverage beginning at 2 am ET! (11 pm ET tonight for those on the West Coast).

The card features IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito defending against EVIL, who won this year's New Japan Cup by defeating Kazuchika Okada in the finals.

The show is on NJPW World and the live stream is Japanese commentary only. English commentary will be added at a later date. Below is the current card with seven to nine total matches expected for the event.

IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. EVIL

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

NEVER Openweight Championship

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. SHO