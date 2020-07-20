NJPW New Japan Road took place today from Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Six different tag team matches made up the card, including an entertaining six-man tag team main event between BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi versus Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo, and EVIL.

Below are the full results from today's show:

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* SHO, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Gabriel Kidd, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeated DOUKI and El Desperado

* Hirooki Goto and Kazuchika Okada defeated Gedo and Yujiro Takahashi

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi defeated Master Wato, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo, and EVIL defeated BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi

As noted, EVIL became the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion when he defeated Naito at last month's Dominion event.