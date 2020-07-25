The NJPW Sengoku Lord event took place at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Nagoya earlier today, and featured seven different matches on the card. The main event bout saw EVIL defend his IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against Hiromu Takahashi.

You can see the full results below:

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Yuya Uemura

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe defeated Gabriel Kidd, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii

* BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated SHO, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Shingo Takagi(c) defeated El Desperado to retain the NEVER Openweight Championship

* EVIL(c) defeated Hiromu Takahashi to retain the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships

As noted earlier today, NJPW has announced the Summer Struggle tour that will take place on July 26 at Korakuen Hall, running through August 16 in Shizuoka.