NJPW Summer Struggle Night 4 took place today from Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Six different matches made up the card, including an entertaining main event between Minoru Suzuki and Yuji Nagata.

You can see the full results below:

* YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Satoshi Kojima

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeated Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe

* DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi defeated Yuya Uemura, Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* SHO and Kazuchika Okada defeated Gedo and Yujiro Takahashi

* EVIL and Taiji Ishimori defeated BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Yuji Nagata

As noted, the Summer Struggle Tour will culminate at Jingu Stadium on August 29. On that evening, the first winner of the KOPW 2020 Title will be crowned, the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion EVIL defends against Tetsuya Naito, and the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi takes on Taiji Ishimori.