Nyla Rose previously teased she was looking for a manager to help win back the AEW Women's World Championship. Rose noted people like Cody and Brian Cage had found success in AEW once they brought in a manager. On tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Rose revealed Vickie Guerrero will now be guiding her back towards the gold.

Guerrero came to the ring and got on the mic, telling the women's locker room they aren't not as great as they think they are, and that Rose will take anything they've ever dreamed of.

Earlier in the show, AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida was asked about Rose possibly challenging her again in the near future. Shida had no problems with another match against Rose.

