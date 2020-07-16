Impact Wrestling has announced via Twitter that there will be an open challenge tag team match involving The Rascalz this Saturday at Slammiversary.

The stable has apparently welcomed any duo to come to the event and go up against Rascalz members, Wentz and Dez. The third member of the group, Trey, will be featured in the four-way match for the vacant Impact World Title alongside Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, and a mystery opponent.

Impact writes, "BREAKING: The Rascalz have issued an Open Challenge for #Slammiversary THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV! ORDER HERE: https://impac.tw/SlammFITE"

As noted, several former WWE stars became free agents earlier this week when their 90-day non-compete clauses expired on Wednesday, July 15. It's believed that at least some of the former WWE Superstars will end up competing as a part of Impact Wrestling.

Impact has been teasing some of the recently released wrestlers for Saturday's show, including Eric Young, EC3, Heath Slater and others. It's also been reported that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have signed with the company.

You can see the full card for this Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view below:

Impact World Championship (Vacant)

Eddie Edwards vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. Mystery Opponent

TNA World Heavyweight Championship (Old School Rules Match)

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

Impact Knockouts Championship

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Tag Team Open Challenge

The Rascalz vs. Mystery Opponents

Impact X Division Championship

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

Impact World Tag Team Championships

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan

Gauntlet Match (Winner become number one contender for Impact Knockouts Championship)

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeh vs. Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary vs. Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie

