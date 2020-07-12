WWE talent, Paige, took to Instagram to promote an upcoming stream on her Twitch channel. For those unfamiliar, Twitch is a streaming service where users can live stream themselves playing video games or chatting with their audence.

The former three-time women's champion writes, "LIVE on twitch.tv/officialpaigewwe come hang out with me right now and a little later my girls @zelina_vegawwe and @l2aquel #TheWeirdos will be joining me... play some games with us!"

Paige recently shared a story on her Instagram defending her mother, Saraya Knight, after allegations surfaced about her in the #SpeakingOut movement. She would use her platform on social media to thank those who have supporter herself and her family.

"I've not had my social media for the past couple of weeks. Obviously, I told everyone on Twitch it's very negative as of right now," Paige said. "I did wanna just say a big thank you to everyone that's supported my mom and my family. They have just had this outpour of positivity, and I just can't believe how much my family and my mom is loved. I just want to say a big thank you for all the support that you guys have given to my mom especially."

