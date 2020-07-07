As previously reported, MVP revealed the new WWE United States Championship design on Monday's RAW.

The new belt is now available for pre-order at WWEShop.com at this link. The belt is expected to be in-stock date next Tuesday, July 14th. You can also save $25 off orders of $150 or more with code WWEAFF25 at checkout (some exclusions apply).

Apollo Crews will defend the United States Championship at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view on Sunday, July 19th.

You can see a photo of the replica below.