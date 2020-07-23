There were some wrestlers banged up coming out of last night's brutal Falls Count Anywhere match on AEW Dynamite, which saw The Young Bucks defeat The Butcher and The Blade.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the finish saw some of the participants "messed up," but there's no word yet on the severity of their injuries.

Matt Jackson was said to be "pretty messed up" after hitting the big diving elbow to put The Butcher through a table. The table leg apparently jammed Matt's knee and left him in pain.

Nick Jackson was also "pretty shaken up" after hitting the big Swanton Dive, to put The Blade through a table.

There's no word on if The Young Bucks, The Butcher or The Blade will miss any ring time, or how severe the injuries might be, but it was noted that Matt, Nick and The Blade were "pretty messed up" after the match.

As noted before, Darby Allin may have suffered a concussion during last night's Dynamite episode. You can click here for that report.

Stay tuned for updates.