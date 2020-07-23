Last night's AEW saw a promo delivered by Taz regarding the AEW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage from the week prior, where Cage refused to tap out. Darby Allin would interrupt that promo, but before he could reach the ring, he would be brutally attacked from behind by Ricky Starks.

As seen above, Starks jumps Darby from behind with an attack, sending him forcefully into the ropes. Allin collapsed to the floor but then endures more punishment including a powerbomb from the entrance ramp into the ring.

Apparently Darby Allin got a legitimate concussion during last night's segment, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was noted that the plans AEW officials have for Darby Allin and Jon Moxley versus Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tornado tag team match for next week may be in question due to Allin's concussion.

It was just two weeks ago that Allin returned to AEW following Cage's attack at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23, 2020.

Stay tuned for updates on Darby Allin's medical status.

