- As seen above, a new commercial for the upcoming AEW Unrivaled Action Figure line was shown on tonight's show. The series feature Cody, Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. The figures will be coming exclusively to Walmart on August 3.

- At tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen (results here) AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Brian Cage after Taz was forced to throw in the towel for his client. After the match, Cage hit Moxley with his FTW Championship and began beating on the champion. The lights went out, and when they came back on Darby Allin sat atop the turnbuckle with his skateboard. He dove off and knocked Cage down, clearing him out of the ring. Allin has been out of action thanks to Cage's brutal attack at Double or Nothing.

- Earlier today, AEW TNT Champion Cody defeated Sonny Kiss to retain his title, but Arn Anderson wasn't too pleased with how Cody did so. At first, Cody didn't seem to take the match quite so seriously, but once he realized he had a challenge, he took to underhanded tactics (like removing the turnbuckle pad) to eventually get the pinfall victory.

"This is a very serious business, this is the TNT Title — Cody knows these things," Anderson said. "This is not a partnership between he and I unless he's going to hold his end up. He should of won that match in about six minutes. That's what I had in my head. That's what we prepared for, but you know what? Sonny Kiss didn't come here to get beat tonight, he came here to win, and he came this close to winning!"