WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with Metro about how he thought WWE handled Roman Reigns after he defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. As seen in the video above, on the RAW after 'Mania, Reigns came out to a chorus of boos that went on and on. Reigns finally let everyone know, "This is my yard now" and left the ring.

Flair felt like Reigns had so much heat after that match, but WWE didn't do enough to capitalize on it going forward. Possibly by turning Reigns heel, or at least letting him run with more of an "attitude" going forward.

"When [The Undertaker] hauled up his stuff, put it in the middle of the ring and walked out, the next day on RAW, Roman couldn't talk!" Flair recalled. "I thought to myself, 'Man, I've been in a lot in my life, but if I'd had that hot tag brother, I could've rode that forever.' I don't know what happened! But that was the hottest tag in the history of the business! That's made the thing with Brock [Lesnar] beating him pale, in terms of emotion!"

Flair also give his opinion on the WrestleMania match between Taker and Reigns, feeling a botch shouldn't bring down an entire match.

"Actually, I thought he and Roman had a hell of a match!" Flair said. "One little botch like that they keep playing over and over again. One little botch, if you're a guy that's a perfectionist like [The Undertaker] is, that's gonna bug you. One little botch, OK? It can be caused for a number of reasons, it can be a timing issue. That was still a hell of match!"

Thanks to Undertaker: The Last Ride, it was well documented that Taker was not a fan of his performance in that match.