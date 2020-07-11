Road To Fight for the Fallen will premiere this Monday at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's official YouTube channel.



The program will break down the entire match card for Fight for the Fallen, one of the highlights is the match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage.

The title match was supposed to happen during Fyter Fest, but was delayed due to Moxley's wife, Renee Young testing positive for COVID-19.

Below is the full card for the show:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss (AEW TNT Championship)

* Lucha Brothers vs. FTR

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt)

Fight for the Fallen on AEW Dynamite will be this Wednesday on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.