- Above is the full Hana Kimura tribute that ROH — with the help of Hana's mother, Kyoko — put together after she passed away in May at the age of 22. The video features a look at the Stardom's star life and career, along with ROH matches from last year's G1 Supercard and the Women of Honor Title Tournament in 2018.

- Warrior Wrestling: Friday Night Lights takes place on Friday, August 7 at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. The show will feature Brian Cage vs. Jeff Cobb, Lance Archer vs. Sam Adonis, Brian Pillman Jr., The Rascalz, and more. Below is the full press release on the upcoming event.

Chicago Heights, IL (July 20th, 2020) – Warrior Wrestling and Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois, will welcome stars from every major professional wrestling organization to "Warrior Wrestling: Friday Night Lights" on Friday, August 7th, at Dave Mattio Field, Marian Catholic's football stadium. This will be the first professional wrestling event with spectators in Illinois in over 5 months and likely the largest pro wrestling spectator event in the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will follow all rules and regulations from Governor Pritzker regarding outdoor spectator events and will feature extensive safety protocols in place to ensure social distancing and a contact-free environment. Those protocols accompany this document, and the Governor's guidance is available here. The in-ring highlight of the evening will be the clash between All Elite Wrestling's recent title contender and superheavyweight Brian Cage and New Japan Pro Wrestling's hulking Jeff Cobb, a 2004 Olympian wrestler. Kids 16 and under are admitted FREE to the event at the door with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased online at www.warriorwrestling.net, with General Admission Field Seating Tickets for $45 and Bleachers / Standing Room Tickets for $35. A scaled-down, socially distanced VIP Fan Fest will take place before the show from 5:45 to 7:15pm. The event will be family-friendly. Card subject to change. Proceeds from the event go to benefit scholarships and student activities at Marian Catholic High School. To learn more about Marian Catholic, visit www.marianchs.com. For inquiries about the event, please contact Marian Catholic principal Mr. Steve Tortorello at [email protected]

As you watch #WWERaw , remember that LIVE WRESTLING returns to Chicago on Friday, August 7th at "Warrior Wrestling: Friday Night Lights."



This unbelievable card will take place outdoors with guidelines in place to keep everyone safe.



Join us! Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/CenJz8UZwI — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) July 21, 2020

- NJPW's Best Bout Collection Vol. 2 (2016-2019) is headed to FITE ($9.99) on July 25. Below are the 12 matches included in the package.

* Tetsuya Naito vs Tomohiro Ishii - IWGP Heavyweight Championship – May 03, 2016

* Kenny Omega vs Hirooki Goto - G1 Climax 26 Finals – August 14, 2016

* Kazuchika Okada vs Naomichi Marufuji - IWGP Heavyweight Championship – October 10, 2016

* Kazuchika Okada vs Kenny Omega - IWGP Heavyweight Championship – January 04, 2017

* Yuji Nagata vs Bad Luck Fale - G1 Climax 27 A-Block Tournament Match – August 11, 2017

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Kota Ibushi - IWGP Intercontinental Championship – November 05, 2017

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Jay White - IWGP Intercontinental Championship – January 04, 2018

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Kota Ibushi - G1 Climax 28 Finals – August 12, 2018

* Tomohiro Ishii vs Minoru Suzuki - British Heavyweight Championship – November 03, 2018

* Tomohiro Ishii vs Zack Sabre Jr. - British Heavyweight Championship – January 04, 2019

* Kazuchika Okada vs SANADA - New Japan Cup 2019 Finals – March 24, 2019

* Tomohiro Ishii vs Shingo Takagi - G1 Climax 29 B-Block Tournament Match – August 08, 2019