Roman Reigns posted a workout video on his Instagram, showing how great shape he is in. He has been gone from WWE since mid-March due to the coronavirus and becoming a father of twins.

In his post, he said that he's getting stronger and building muscle but not quite where he wants to be.

Reigns captioned the video, "Shoulders week 1 #Y3T. Seated Side Laterals, Rep range 12-16. Definitely getting stronger and building muscle but not quite where I want to be. The grind continues as I follow this fitness Journey/Lifestyle. Hope this finds everyone well and in good health. Shout out to Coach @neil_yoda_hill1 , wishing u a speedy recovery my friend! Stay safe and God bless!"

As noted recently, AJ Styles said that Roman Reigns returning would be a big help for WWE ratings. He called Reigns one of WWE's biggest stars.

