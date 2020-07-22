On the July 13 episode of WWE RAW, Ruby Riott picked up a win in a tag team match against Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics teaming with the returning Bianca Belair. The next week, Riott picked up her first singles victory against Peyton Royce marking those two wins as her first victories since beating Nikki Cross last year on the February 11, 2019 episode of RAW.

Riott posted about that milestone on Twitter commenting about her struggles while recovering from her shoulder surgeries. She also sent out a message to Liv Morgan, who has not been seen on television since late June.

"Monday night was a special night," Riott began. "My match against Peyton Royce might not have been for a title, or even an opportunity at one. But it was my first singles win since [February] of 2019. When I came back from my shoulder surgeries, I thought things would be exactly how I left them, but they weren't.

"Things changed. People changed, and I didn't know how to handle it, but the fire that was lit after Peyton disrespected Liv Morgan was one that I needed to shake the guilt and the defeat that I've felt for months. Even if it was only for a few minutes, Live, if you watched on Monday, I hope you were proud. And Peyton, from now on, keep her name outta your mouth."

You can view Riott's tweet below: