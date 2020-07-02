Former WWE star Rusev took to Twitter to confront an individual that called his wife, Lana, an "annoying c-nt".

The fan, who tagged both Lana and Rusev in his post, wrote, "Ur just an annoying c-nt, we shud call u thrush".

Rusev's response focused on the fan's Twitter picture, which included their young child. "This is a father and his lovely little child," Rusev wrote. "What example this child will have in his future. Also hope you never have a daughter so other FATHERS CALL HER that name."

As noted, Rusev recently spoke about rumors and speculation on his post-WWE future during one of his Twitch streams. At the time, he ultimately didn't confirm or deny whether or not he will be debuting with Impact at their July 18 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

"I understand why you think it's me, but I can't confirm or deny. Or I don't wanna confirm or deny. Maybe they wanna pay me a million dollars for one match. Who knows? Maybe I'll come in," Rusev said.

You can see Rusev's full tweet below: