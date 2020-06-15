Rusev recently commented on rumors and speculation on his post-WWE future during a recent Twitch stream.

There's been a lot of speculation on Rusev and other former WWE Superstars possibly appearing at the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18 after Impact recently released a promo with flashes of some of the WWE talents who were released back in mid-April due to COVID-19 - EC3, Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, Drake Maverick and a Bulgarian flag, possibly for Rusev.

Rusev was asked if he feels any kind of way about Impact using the Bulgarian flag in the promo video.

"As I said, any Bulgarian can go and debut," he said. "They may have another kid from Bulgaria. I keep saying that. Could be anybody. Look, I don't know why you think it's me. I understand why you think it's me, but I can't confirm or deny. Or I don't wanna confirm or deny. Maybe they wanna pay me a million dollars for one match. Who knows? Maybe I'll come in."

We know that Drake won't be returning to Impact as he's signed to work the WWE NXT brand. There's been speculation on Gallows and Anderson going to Impact, as noted here, and EC3 teased that he might return, as noted at this link. There's also speculation on Heath Slater going to Impact soon, which was covered here. Rusev and the other former WWE Superstars will be able to sign with whoever they want after July 15 when their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE expire.

Stay tuned for updates on Rusev's post-WWE future. Below is video from his Twitch stream:

I'll have some more updates in the coming weeks! BIG things happening at @IMPACTWRESTLING STAY TUNED!!! https://t.co/2eM8nKyfWu — Jon Burton (@JonBurton32) June 3, 2020

