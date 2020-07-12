As noted, Sami Zayn and his charity, "Sami For Syria", help displaced citizens with medical needs by traveling around in mobile clinics in Syria. They recently gathered enough funds to launch a second mobile clinic, and Sami Zayn took to Twitter to provide an update about it.

"Hey guys, Sami Zayn here. I know it's been a minute since a lot of you guys have seen me, but I'm here today with some great news and it's in regards to our "Sami For Syria" campaign," Sami said. "As some of you will remember, in 2019, we set out to launch our second mobile clinic to provide medical care to internally displaced civilians in Syria.

"Around Christmas time, we were able to reach our financial goal, and now I'm thrilled to be able to stand here and tell you that the mobile medical unit has been procured, it has been converted, it has been equipped, it has been fully stocked, and it is now operational." Sami continued. "So, the "Sami For Syria" mobile clinic is now and up and running. Needless to say, I'm thrilled about this news. From what I understand, it's seeing an average of 126 patients a day right now."

Sami thanked the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) for teaming up with him during this charitable endeavor. He implores fans to continue donating toward the cause so his team can keep the mobile clinics fully stocked.

"So, first and foremost, I'd like to SAMS - the Syrian American Medical Society - for their tireless commitment to the internally displaced population in Syria. And, of course, I need to thank every single one of you," Sami said. "Every single one of you that donated, [thank you], because of you, the clinic is the direct result of your donations. So, every time I post a picture of the clinic, or a photo or video of a doctor helping a child, or a man, or a woman, or an elderly person, I want you to realize that that is the direct result of your contribution.

"So, not only do I want to thank you but I also want to implore you, please, continue to donate if you have the means over at "Samiforsyria.com". Because the more money we raise, the more medical services we can provide, and the more people we can help," Sami added. "Thank you very much. Please, spread the word, share the wealth, share the love, and I'll do my best to keep you guys updated. Thank you all so much."

As noted, Sami Zayn has been away from WWE television since April due to concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He was eventually stripped of the Intercontinental Championship, which WWE explained was due to an injury that kept Zayn from competing. There's no word yet on when Zayn will return to WWE.

You can see Sami's full video message below:

