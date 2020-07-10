As noted, WWE superstar Sami Zayn recently announced that he reached his fundraising goal of $50,000 to create another mobile clinic for Syria. Through his "Sami For Syria" campaign, Sami's team helps displaced citizens with medical needs by traveling around in these mobile clinics.

Sami took to Twitter and posted a picture of the new mobile clinic alongside the caption, "IT IS FINALLY HERE!!!!!!!!!".

As seen in the video above, Sami wholeheartedly believes in the purpose of these clinics. He's seen what they can do before, and he is glad they've acquired another vehicle so they can provide aid to "11,000" people.

"I'm here today to announce that we are re-launching the "Sami for Syria" campaign. I've once again partnered with the SAMS Foundation, which is the Syrian American Medical Society," Sami said. "They are a US-based, non-political, non-religious, non-profit organization, and we've teamed up in hopes of launching a mobile clinic on the ground in Syria. Some of you might remember that in 2017, this was what we set out to do once before, and with your help, we were able to achieve it. We had a mobile clinic operational for a full year that provided 11,000 medical services. And in some cases, those were life-saving medical services. So, that's what we intend to do this time around, because unfortunately, there's been an increase in violence in Northwestern Syria.

"In the past couple of months alone, over 300,000 people have been displaced from their homes," Sami continued. "In some cases, these are civilians who are out there with nothing. And to make matters worse, medical facilities have been targeted and destroyed as well, so seeking medical help is not only hard to come by, but it's actually dangerous as well. So a mobile clinic will be safely able to deliver medical aid to displaced and injured civilians. Now, the goal we are trying to reach is $50,000. This will help us procure a vehicle, convert it into a mobile medical unit, and keep all of the necessary medications on hand for it. And I know with your help, we can get there in no time."

As noted, Sami Zayn has been away from WWE television since April due to concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He was eventually stripped of the Intercontinental Championship, which WWE explained was due to an injury that kept Zayn from competing. There's no word yet on when Zayn will return to WWE.

You can see a picture of the mobile clinic below: