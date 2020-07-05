On The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker T gave his thoughts about Sasha Banks and Bayley's recent WWE run. During the conversation, Booker noted that Bayley checks off all the boxes when it comes to being a wrestler, but wasn't sure if she could be considered "great" with what she does.

"I'm always on Bayley's case, but Bayley is the quintessential worker," Booker said. "She may not be great at anything, but she's good at everything. So, when I watch Bayley go out and perform, now taking on this new persona — which is something that I couldn't wait till this happened — I think it's good for her."

It looks like his comments made their way back to Banks, who posted earlier today a response on social media, along with photos of her and Bayley laughing.

"We're better than Harlem Heat! Now can you dig that SUCKA @BookerT5x #sasha3shows #Bayley3Brands," Banks wrote.

As noted, Banks has been saying she and Bayley are better than other notable teams including: FTR, The Kabuki Warriors, WWE Hall of Famers Rock 'N' Roll Express, and others.

You can check out Booker's full comments in the video above.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.