As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw Sasha Banks capture the RAW Women's Title by defeating Asuka. The Golden Role Models, Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, now hold all the main roster gold in WWE as they also hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together.

Above is post-RAW video of Sarah Schreiber approaching Banks and Bayley for comments. Banks said they still need the WWE NXT Women's Title, currently held by Io Shirai.

"All the titles! Well, actually, Sarah... not yet! We still need that NXT Women's Championship, but maybe soon," Banks laughed. "But until then, I am "2 Beltz Banks" and it's time to go celebrate!"

Banks also took to Twitter after the show and commented on the 51st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Triple H. Banks declared that July 27 is no longer The Game's birthday as it is officially canceled, and is now known as "#2 BeltzBanks Day" for the WWE Universe, or the day the "#LegitCEO" took WWE over.

"BREAKING: HHH's birthday is officially cancelled. Moving forward July 27th will now be known as #2BeltzBanks day! The day the #LegitCEO took over the entire company! Run me my check [shout loud emoji]," she wrote.

You can click here for photos & videos from the Banks vs. Asuka match on RAW.

Below are Banks' full tweets: