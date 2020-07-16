WWE superstar and current women's tag champion Sasha Banks took to Instagram to share stills from her new photo shoot with Abby Rodriguez, better known as Lady Lucha, the wife of former cruiserweight champion Kalisto.

The Boss wrote, "Welcome to my Jungle," along with the released image.

Banks has been heavily featured on all three WWE brands along with SmackDown women's champion Bayley during their run as Tag Team Champions. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Banks said she had no problem working on all three brands.

"I used to wrestle five days a week," said Banks. "It's nothing new. Working three times a week is easy for me. If I need to work Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, then that's what I'm going to do."

Banks recently headlined night one of NXT's Great American Bash television special, and is set to face Asuka for the Raw women's title at this Sunday's Horror Show At Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Make sure to check back here this Sunday for our live coverage of the pay-per-view, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the show.