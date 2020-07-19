Extreme Rules Match (for the Challenger Only) for the WWE Title: Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring for tonight's WWE Title match as Dolph Ziggler is out. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is out before Rome does formal ring introductions. Ziggler takes the mic and says Drew made a big mistake by letting him pick the stipulation after signing the contract for the match. Ziggler finally announces the stipulation - Extreme Rules... for Ziggler only. Also, Ziggler will win the title if McIntyre walks away or gets disqualified. Drew looks on, maybe a bit concerned or not, and then hands the title off to the referee.

The match begins and here we go. Ziggler tries to go for a weapon early on but Drew keeps control early on. Drew brings it back in and waits for a Claymore but Dolph escapes to the floor. Dolph cannot be counted out. Drew follows and Dolph goes for his eyes. Ziggler brings a steel chair in but Drew catches it. Drew has to throw it to the floor as he cannot use it. Drew blocks the superkick and overpowers Ziggler some, launching him with a huge overhead suplex. Drew works Ziggler over on the outside and then brings it back in.

Drew ends up leveling Ziggler over the top with a huge clothesline. Drew follows and Ziggler counters, sending him into the ring post and then the barrier. Ziggler sends Drew back into the post as the referee counts. Ziggler pulls a table from under the ring. Drew makes it back in at the 7 count. Drew goes back out and lifts Ziggler for a long vertical suplex. He looks to possibly put Ziggler through the table but he has to move and drop Dolph on the floor instead. They bring it back in and Drew hits a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Drew takes his time and talks some trash to Ziggler while he's down. Ziggler gets up and kicks Drew with a low blow but it's legal for Ziggler. The crowd boos him. Ziggler goes back out and brings several steel chairs in the ring.

Ziggler unloads with steel chair shots to keep Drew down. Ziggler with a stiff chair shot to the throat. Drew gets up but Ziggler swings and knocks him down with a big chair shot to the shoulder. Drew kicks out at 2. Drew rolls to the floor, clutching his throat. Ziggler leaps off the apron but Drew catches him and rams him into the apron. Drew then launches Ziggler over his head, over the announce table. The referee counts.

Ziggler ends up hitting a big Fame-asser off the announce table. Ziggler rolls back in and Drew follows at the 8 count. Drew is upset. He keeps fighting and comes off the top with a right hand but misses. Ziggler jumps on his back with a Sleeper hold now. Drew gets the top rope but rope breaks won't work against Ziggler in this match. Ziggler wears Drew down to one knee as the crowd tries to rally. Drew slams Ziggler into the mat. Drew charges but runs into the ring post instead. Ziggler keeps this up but Drew hits a big clothesline and they both go down.

More back and forth in the ring now. Drew with a big Alabama Slam in the middle of the ring. Drew misses the big kick and Ziggler comes right back with the Zig Zag on a chair. Drew still kicks out at 2. They go back to the floor and Ziggler superkicks Drew. Drew is on a table now. Ziggler goes back to the top and puts Drew through the table with a huge flying elbow drop. Drew eventually makes it back in to avoid the loss and Ziggler can't believe it as he yells out. Ziggler approaches and Drew nails a big Glasgow Kiss headbutt to send him back down.

Drew goes for the Futureshock DDT but Ziggler counters and hits a Fame-asser. Ziggler with another Zig Zag but Drew gets right back up. Ziggler puts him right back down with the Uranage on a steel chair. Drew still kicks out at 2. Ziggler ends up preparing for Sweet Chin Music in the corner. He goes on but Drew blocks it with a big Claymore Kick to get the pin and retain.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

This is from our live coverage of WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view. You can click here to access our full coverage post.