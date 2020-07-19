Kevin Owens vs. Murphy

The music hits and out first comes Kevin Owens for tonight's opener. Murphy is out next by himself as the developmental trainees in the crowd boo him.

The bell rings and Murphy quickly charges but Owens avoids it and unloads with offense into the corner. Murphy kicks Owens and stuns him to one knee. Owens comes back with a big right hand and more. They trade punches and kicks in the middle of the ring now. Murphy blocks a second Stunner attempt and drops Owens with a flying knee for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Murphy applies a Sleeper to slow Owens down as the crowd rallies. Owens rams Murphy back into the corner and breaks free. Murphy comes off the second rope but Owens kicks him and drops him with a DDT but they're both down and Owens is slow to recover, failing to make the cover. They both get up and Owens ducks a clothesline. Owens with an inverted Atomic Drop and a huge clothesline to turn Murphy inside out. Owens goes for the senton but Murphy gets his knees up.

Murphy misses a splash in the corner. Owens slams him face-first into the top turnbuckle. Owens with the corner cannonball for a pop and a close 2 count. Owens with a big chop in the corner, and another. Owens takes Murphy back to the top and chops him. Owens climbs up for a superplex but it's blocked. Murphy rocks Owens and sends him to the mat. Murphy follows up with a flying Meteora for a close 2 count. Murphy is slow to capitalize and Owens rocks him with a right hand. Owens catches a kick and kicks Murphy on the thigh. Murphy blocks a Pop-Up Powerbomb and a superkick. Owens keeps fighting but Murphy drops him with big knees. Murphy with a Brainbuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Murphy ends up beating Owens down in the corner. Murphy takes Owens to the top for a superplex but Owens resists. Owens headbutts Murphy to the mat. Murphy comes back with a kick to the face. Murphy climbs back up for a superplex but Owens continues to resist. Owens sends Murphy to the mat on his face. Owens hits a huge springboard moonsault for a close 2 count. Murphy rolls to the apron. Owens comes for him but gets dropped over the top rope neck-first. Murphy goes to the top but has to roll through. Owens comes right back with a superkick and then the Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

