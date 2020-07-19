SmackDown Women's Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes Nikki Cross with Alexa Bliss. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are out next - SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley with Sasha Banks. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Bayley strikes first and does some sowing off. Things get heated a bit after some slaps. Cross ends up hitting a big DDT early on for a close 2 count and a pop. Bayley takes a DDT on the outside and Cross brings it back in for a crossbody for a 2 count. Cross goes right back up and hits another crossbody but Bayley kicks out.

Bliss looks worried at ringside. Cross goes right back to the top but Bayley rolls to the floor for a breather. Cross hits the crossbody from the apron instead. Cross stands tall on the floor and yells out. Bayley rams Cross back into the apron, then into the barrier as Banks looks on. Bayley with another shot into the Plexiglas. Bayley brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Bayley works Cross over in the corner now. Bayley with shoulder thrusts as the referee warns her. Bayley with a takedown for a 2 count. Bayley keeps Cross grounded now. Bayley ends up trapping Cross in the apron and unloading on her. Cross crawls under the ring and comes up on the other side. Bayley goes for a baseball slide but Cross traps her in the apron and works her over as the crowd tallies. Cross brings it back up and drops Bayley over the second rope. Cross mocks Bayley's old taunts and sends her in the corner. Cross avoids a Bayley-to-Belly suplex. More back and forth between the two. Bayley is frustrated after Cross kicks out again.

They go on and Bayley hits a superplex for a 2 count. Cross rolls Bayley from behind for a 2 count. Bayley drops Cross again for a pin attempt. They continue trading offense and counters. They both go down in the middle of the ring after an inverted DDT by Cross as Cross is unable t capitalize. Cross with running clotheslines and a dropkick now. Cross with a corner clothesline and a running bulldog. Cross yells out and climbs to the top. Cross with more big offense but she can't get the pin on the champ. Bliss looks on concerned. Cross with two back suplexes in the middle of the ring but Bayley still kicks out.

Cross goes back up but Bayley cuts her off once again. Bayley ends up charging in the corner but Cross moves and Bayley lands hard on the turnbuckle. Cross with a neckbreaker from the apron to the floor now. They're both down on the outside as the referee counts. They come back in and Bayley clotheslines the challenger. Cross drops her and covers for 2 as Banks looks on worried now. Bliss cheers her partner on. Bayley kicks Cross away a few times but Cross keeps coming. Banks approaches Bayley at ringside and looks to hand her something. Banks gets on the apron to distract the referee. Bliss also gets on the apron and yells at them. Bayley takes advantage and hits Cross in the ribs with the large "BOSS" ring that Banks wears, which she slid to her before the apron distraction. Bayley follows up by slamming Cross face-first into the mat, then covering for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

This is from our live coverage of WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view. You can click here to access our full coverage post.