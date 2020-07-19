RAW Women's Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring and out first are The Kabuki Warriors - RAW Women's Champion Asuka with Kairi Sane. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are out next - Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and they go at it. Banks takes Asuka to the corner and beats her down as the referee warns her. Banks backs off and they lock up again. Banks takes control. Asuka fights back but Banks keeps her down. They tangle on the mat with Banks trying for pin attempts. Asuka goes for an arm bar but Banks gets the bottom rope to break it. More back and forth offense. Asuka with a big sliding strike from the apron. Banks takes back control and covers for a 2 count after a knee strike. Banks grounds Asuka and bends her fingers back as Bayley looks on and smiles. The referee warns Banks and she finally lets go as Sane tries to rally the crowd for the champ.

Asuka fights up but Banks takes her right back down into another armbar in the middle of the ring. Banks talks trash in the corner and unloads with strikes now. Banks with double knees to the ribs, and then more double knees from the corner for a close 2 count. Banks keeps control but Asuka rocks her and fights up from the mat. Asuka levels Banks and drops her with a huge back-fist for a pop.

They tangle in the corner some more but both go back down after another set of big double knees. Sane cheers Asuka on. Asuka gets up first and goes for the Hip Attack but gets stuck in the ropes as Banks moves on the apron. Banks tries to send Asuka to the floor with a big German suplex from the apron now but Asuka hangs on. Asuka reverses and traps Banks in the ropes, unloading on her. Asuka tries for a German off the apron now but it's blocked. They go to the floor and Banks launches Asuka into the Plexiglas. The referee starts counting.

Banks brings it back in and goes to the top for the big Frogsplash. She hits it and then applies the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. Asuka digs deep and makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Asuka levels Banks again after Banks talks some trash in her face. Asuka with more offense for a close 2 count. Asuka with a huge German, dropping Banks on her neck. Asuka unloads with kicks and a sliding kick to the face for another 2 count. Asuka ends up hitting another big German. Asuka misses a top rope dropkick and Banks follows up with a big kick. Asuka kicks out at 2.

More back and forth between the two. Banks wastes some time and laughs after sending Asuka to the mat. Banks escapes a big super German suplex attempt from the top, then hits the running double knees in the corner. Banks looks too follow up but she slips on the ropes and goes down on her knee. The crowd rallies as both of them are down. The referee checks on Banks but she screams at him to get out of her face while she clutches her knee. Banks yells about being the next champion. Banks and Asuka trade shots from the mat now, working up to their knees and then their feet in the middle of the ring. They tangle.

Bayley gets on the apron but Sane stops her. Bayley drops Sane on the floor with the Bayley-to-Belly while Asuka and Banks trade counters and strikes in the ring. Asuka with the Asuka Lock in the middle of the ring now. Bayley tosses one of the belts in. Banks is tapping but the referee is distracted by Sane pointing out Bayley. Asuka breaks the hold and drops Bayley with a kick to the head, which the referee sees.

Banks grabs one of the belts to use it but the referee yells at her and grabs it. The referee and Banks have words. Asuka approaches from behind and sprays green mist as Banks turns around, but Banks ducks and the mist hits the referee in the face. Bayley comes from behind at Asuka but the referee is blinded. Bayley rips the referee's t-shirt off and puts it on, sending him to the floor. Banks covers Asuka and Bayley covers for the 3 count. Bayley yells for the timekeeper to ring the bell. She goes to ringside and threatens him, so he rings the bell. Bayley grabs the RAW Women's Title and takes it over to Banks on the floor. They celebrate as the boos get louder. Asuka isn't happy. Banks' music hits as we go to replays.

No Contest

