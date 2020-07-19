Eye For An Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring for the first-ever Eye For An Eye match as Seth Rollins comes out. Rollins stops and reveals that he's brought a pair of pliers with him. Mike Rome announces that the only way to win this match is by extracting the eye of your opponent. Rey Mysterio is out next as Rollins waits in the ring, ready to fight. Rey suddenly appears in the ring behind Rollins and strikes with a surprise attack.

Rey looks for an early 619 but Rollins comes back and brings it in. Rollins goes right for the uninjured eye as the referee looks on. Rey tires to use the pliers early on. Ry pulls a table from under the ring, and a tool bag full of tools. Rey brings a piece of rebar in the ring but Rollins nails him with a kendo stick from the floor. More back and forth in the ring now. Rey goes for 619 again but Rollins slides to the floor and avoids it.

Rollins ends up dropping Rey on his neck on the edge of the apron after more back and forth. Rey falls to the floor and the referee checks on him. Rollins goes for Rey's left eye now. Rey retreats and Rollins stalks him at ringside.

Rollins keeps control back in the ring now. Rollins launches Rey and he slides under the bottom rope, landing hard on the flattened table at ringside. Rollins follows and Rey calls him a son of a b---h. Rollins stomps and talks trash. Rollins grabs a steel chair and tries to use the edge on Rey's eye but the fight continues. More chaos and weapons used at ringside now. Rollins gets jabbed in the eye by Rey sending him face-first into the corner of the announce table, but he goes down holding his eye. The referee checks on Rollins but his eye is still intact. There is rope and many tools on the ground as they go at it. Rey ends up pulling Rollins face-first into the steel ring post. Rollins goes back down as the crowd rallies. Rey brings it back in but Rollins nails him in the ribs with a kendo stick shot.

Rollins with more shots to Rey. Rollins jabs a kendo stick into the turnbuckle, leaving it poking out. He tries to ram Rey eye-first into the edge of the stick but it's blocked and Rey turns it around. Rey unloads with more offense and hits a top rope splash. Rey goes for the eye but Rollins fights him off. Rollins with another counter, slamming Rey on his face. More back and forth in the ring. Rey lands a big tornado DDT from the corner. Rey with more big offense. He slides from the ring to the floor, powerbombing Rollins into the barrier after launching him into the barrier before. The crowd rallies as Rey stalks Rollins with a kendo stick at ringside. Rey breaks the stick apart. He brings Rollins to the apron and tries to drive the edge of the broken kendo stick into Rollins' eye.

Rollins resists and rolls into the ring, clutching the eye. The referee checks on him. Rey waits for Rollins to get up. Rey connects with 619, hitting the damaged eye. They tangle some more on the floor with Rollins trying to protect his eye. Rey uses Rollins' Stomp and puts him back down face-first on the floor for a big pop. Rey tries to jab Rollins' eye into the edge of the steel ring steps now. Rollins screams out. Rey stops and the referee checks on them both as the crowd loudly boos.

Rollins takes advantage of the break in chaos, driving Rey back into the barrier. Tom points to the damage done to Rollins' right eye. Rollins stands up and hits a big Stomp, driving Rey down face-first into the floor. More boos from the crowd. Rey is down on his back now. Rollins talks trash and says Rey did this. Rollins drags Rey back to the steps and tries to put his eye into the edge of the step. Rey resists but it's not enough. We see what looks like blood coming from Rey's eye. Rollins backs off and waits for him to get up but Rey isn't moving much. The referee checks on Rey again and calls for the bell.

Winner: Seth Rollins

This is from our live coverage of WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view. You can click here to access our full coverage post.