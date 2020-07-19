- Above is The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Watch Along, which is set to begin at 7 pm ET. The show features NXT and North American Champion Keith Lee, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lita, Bubba Dudley, JBL, and Mick Foley.

- Next Wednesday's WWE The Bump will have WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E on the show.

?? at the ready. @WWEBigE joins us this Wednesday at 10am ET on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/xbfHUIFu0R — WW''s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 19, 2020

- Over the next few hours, WWE is running a Best of Extreme Rules livestream on its YouTube channel. The stream features Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar in a Steel Cage Match, Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles in an Extreme Rules Match, and more. Tonight's show gets going with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET, then the main card starts at 7 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!