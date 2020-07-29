The Miz spoke to the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast to promote his new USA Network show, Cannonball and his reality TV series, Miz and Mrs.

The Miz also discussed his beef with CM Punk that escalated with Punk sending harsh words to The Miz on Twitter. The Miz admits that he does not know where the beef started or why there is a beef in the first place.

"I have no idea to be honest with you. Like, I still to this day have no idea," The Miz admitted. "To be honest, I thought we were friends. And it's just like one of those things where you're like, 'God, man.' I don't know. I just don't know, like I really don't. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly, I don't know. I don't get it. I don't get him."

The Miz also admitted that he did get better as a WWE Superstar when he started teaming up with John Morrison, and the two started The Dirt Sheet. However, he talked about the lack of respect he received when he was WWE Champion and main evented WrestleMania.

"I'd say getting better is definitely the word. Yes, John Morrison taught me a lot when I first started. Getting respect? Hell no. I didn't have respect when I was WWE champion. I was in the main event for WrestleMania for that matter.

"People were still talking like I didn't deserve to be in that spot, 'I should've been in that spot!' 'Blah blah blah!' Let's put it this way: There was no one that generated more heat, more bad guy like oriented couldn't stand you heat if you will than me at that moment."