Roman Reigns has been off WWE television for more than four months but that hasn't stopped The Big Dog from putting in the work in the gym.

As previously reported, Reigns posted a series of videos and photos on his official Instagram account, and it appears as if the WWE superstar is arguably in the best shape of his life.

Besides mentioning the details of his workout regimen, Reigns noted that while he is "definitely getting stronger and building muscle," he has yet to attain his desired gym goals. Reigns also thanked Neil Hill, a bodybuilding expert who has helped a number of athletes through his Y3T program, a unique 3-dimensional workout routine that is split over a 9-week period and divided into three 3-week phases.

Reigns also noted that he plans to continue to follow the Y3T "fitness Journey/Lifestyle" for the foreseeable future.

The Rock, who hails from the same Samoan wrestling family as Reigns, was quick to congratulate his cousin before offering some gym advice.

"This post makes me very proud! I know that gym is wired for amazing sound, so turn some music on!!! #hardestworkersintheroom," said Rock in response to Reigns.

Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television since the February 28 edition of Friday Night Smackdown when he confronted then WWE Universal Champion Goldberg in the ring. Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see Reigns' workout video below: