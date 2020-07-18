At tonight's Impact PPV Slammiversary, TNA World Champion Moose took a cue from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during his match against Tommy Dreamer and used the Rock Bottom.

The Impact star retweeted a clip of him using the iconic finisher and wrote, "Rock Bottom..... shout out to the @TheRock #Slammiversary"

The Rock did take notice and responded to Moose's tweet.

He replied, "Get it big dog!!!"

The TNA World Champion ended up winning the match. For more results from tonight's show, please click here.

Below is a clip of Moose using the move and Rock's Response: