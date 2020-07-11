Tommaso Ciampa posted a photo on his Instagram earlier today of him holding the NXT Championship, aka "Goldie." Ciampa was champion for 237 days, but in March of last year underwent neck surgery and was forced to relinquish his title.

Ciampa posted some thoughts with the photo, noting that giving up the title was among his "career lows," and since doing so, much of what he's done "has been a disappointment."

Since returning from injury, he failed at capturing the title against Adam Cole at TakeOver: Portland, lost an Empty Arena Match against Johnny Gargano, as well as his TakeOver: In Your House bout against Karrion Kross. That last match took place on June 7, and he hasn't had one since.

Below is Ciampa's full post: