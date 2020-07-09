AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on the ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT.

As noted, the NXT Great American Bash Night 2 defeated the Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2 in total viewership, but not the key demographic in ratings. NXT scored 759,000 viewers, topping the 715,000 viewers garnered by Dynamite on TNT by 6.2%. However, Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, beating the 0.20 scored by NXT by 40%.

Khan said he considered AEW ranking #7 in the Cable Top 150 to be a huge win.

"If anyone thinks I consider being a top 7 show on cable anything but a huge win, they're incorrect. A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn't talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it's what drives our revenue today," he wrote.

Khan posted the actual Nielsen chart, as Chris Jericho did last week, and elaborated on the 18-49 demographic.

"Here's the chart the industry uses to analyze performance. The leftmost color-coded column is 18-49 demo. The rightmost color-coded column is total viewers. The chart's ranked by 18-49 viewers. We love & value all viewers, in or outside that demo, but that's how we score the game," he wrote.

Khan posted another tweet and said his family celebrates when AEW makes the Top 10.

"Why tweet about ratings? Because I'm thrilled about these numbers & so are TNT. My family drinks A Little Bit of the Bubbly (Chris's actual brand) on Thursdays when we're in the top 10, this is the 3rd time in 4 weeks, & I'm grateful for the great #AEW fans that make it possible!," he wrote.

Below are Khan's full tweets:

