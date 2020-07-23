As he has in recent weeks, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today to react to the ratings & viewership report on WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite.

As noted, AEW topped NXT in viewership & ratings this week, for the second week in a row. You can click here for our full report. Khan thanked fans for watching the show, and touted the win.

He wrote, "Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! It was a great show & I'm thankful for our great audience too! It was our 4th straight week in the top 7 cable shows 18-49, + back-to-back weeks in the top 5, meaning my parents are drinkin' A Lil' Bit of The Bubbly tonight!"

Khan also touted next Wednesday's Dynamite episode, reiterating that this will be one of the biggest Dynamite cards in the history of the show. He also said next Tuesday's Dark episode on YouTube will be the biggest yet.

"To thank the #AEW fans for the great recent support, in addition to one of our biggest Dynamite cards set for next week, we'll also be giving you the biggest card in #AEWDark history 100% free for everyone on YouTube," he wrote. "Thank you all for supporting AEW!"

Khan thanked fans again for the "great viewership on TNT" and dedicated the 12-match Dark card to the "awesome fans" of AEW. He announced the following matches for the July 28 edition of Dark, which will air on YouTube next Tuesday:

* Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order vs. Captain Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs

* Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Pineapple Pete and Michael Nakazawa

* Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego del Sol

* Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis

* Abadon vs. Skyler Moore

* Lance Archer vs. Frankie Thomas

* Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico

* FTR vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler

* Best Friends vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order

* SCU vs. Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz in the main event

Guevara's match against Fuego will be his in-ring return. You can click here to read Khan's new comments on Guevara's recent suspension and the sensitivity training he went through.

For those who missed it, you can see this week's AEW Dark episode embedded above.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's Dark and Dynamite episodes. You can see Khan's related tweets below:

#AEWDynamite live next week with a huge card!

-Tornado Tag@JonMoxley/@DarbyAllin v Brian Cage/Ricky Starks

-World Tag Title

Hangman/Kenny v Dark Order

-Inner Circle v Best Friends/Jurassic Express/@orangecassidy

-Cody TNT Title Challenge v. A Top Indie Wrestler

-Shida v Diamante

