On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara made his return after serving his suspension following controversial remarks he made in 2016 towards WWE wrestler Sasha Banks. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to comment on Guevara's return.

"Sammy completed four weeks of extensive sensitivity training, and his curriculum included subject matters of tolerance, gender, race relations, and why people's words matter," Khan said. "During his suspension, he was very contrite. I asked him to use that time to try and become a better person, and I think he did.

"Sammy was off television for a month and suspended without pay for 30 days, and I think it was the right time for Sammy to come back because he's shown that he's very sorry and that he can change. He's spent every day over the past month trying to prove that."

Khan confirmed to SI that Guevara's salary was donated to Women's Center of Jacksonville. He reiterated that Guevara is committed to change.

"The Women's Center of Jacksonville put out a very nice statement about how this terrible situation has turned into a positive," Khan stated. "Sammy completed the entire curriculum we put out in front of him. He was clearly committed to change."

Guevara apologized for his comments made on a podcast where he said he would want to rape Banks. Khan said he believes that Guevara has done the necessary things to change for the better.

"I meant what I said about re-evaluating his status with the company based on his conduct," Khan reiterated. "Sammy needed to make a lot of strides to keep his job and make amends for stuff he shouldn't have said. None of us knew he said those things, and it's stuff that was years old, but that doesn't make it right.

"I think Sammy was very happy to have an opportunity to apologize, publicly and privately, and do something to turn a terrible comment he made into something positive."

You can view the Women's Center of Jacksonville's statement on the donation AEW made to them below: