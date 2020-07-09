A few hours after tweeting about the ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter again, this time to thank fans for watching Fyter Fest and investing their time.

Khan also thanked the wrestlers and crew for making Fyter Fest on AEW Dynamite a "huge success these past 2 weeks."

He tweeted, "Thank you to all who helped make the Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite a huge success these past 2 weeks, especially fans, wrestlers & crew. We finished in Top 7 in the 18-49 demo the past 2 weeks, + last night our best 18-34 audience since March, #2 last night in 12-34 males as well! While we don't charge ppv $ for the show, I hugely appreciate the investment of time anyone makes when they watch #AEWDynamite or any AEW content, & that's why it's important to me that you know that if you invested your time watching Fyter Fest, thank you for helping us succeed!"

As noted earlier, the NXT Great American Bash Night 2 defeated the Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2 in total viewership. The same thing happened last week, NXT Great American Bash Night 1 defeated Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1 in total viewership.

AEW Dynamite's next event is Fight for the Fallen and is next week.

Below is the lineup for the July 15 event:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss (AEW TNT Championship)

* Lucha Brothers vs. FTR

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt)

Below are his tweets:

