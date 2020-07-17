Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT in overall viewership and key demos

* Chris Jericho vs Sebastian Bach

* Backstage news on Brock Lesnar's WWE plans

* Billy Corgan denying NWA rumors

* Will Ospreay "not doing great"

* ACH returning to pro wrestling for GCW

Nick's interview with Headlocked Comics' Michael Kingston. Featuring Kingston discussing:

* "Headlocked: Tales From The Road"

* Working with top name WWE and AEW talent

* His relationship with WWE

* Scrapped plans for a project with The Rock

* WWE's "Eye For An Eye" match

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing Chris Jericho's "Demo God" moniker

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes. Please leave a comment or rating when you visit our iTunes page!